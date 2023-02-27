Zimmerman Crash Sends One to Hospital

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - A two-car collision in Zimmerman sent one driver to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road four at about 3:30 Monday afternoon.

18-year-old Kianna Doose was driving south on Highway 169 while 52-year-old Angela Mcgannon attempted to turn left onto County Road four from the northbound lane.

The two vehicles crashed in the intersection and Mcgannon was sent to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

