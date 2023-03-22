You’ve Got To See This Minnesotan React To Getting Taylor Swift Tickets

THE BEST NEWS EVER

There's nothing quite like getting tickets to see your favorite musical artist perform, is there? I remember my first major concert. I don't remember the name of the venue in Minneapolis at the time, but I was 16 years old and went to see Journey with Steve Perry as the lead singer, and a new artist names Bryan Adams.

I couldn't believe my ears...how incredible live music can sound. The harmonies from Journey blew me away, and Bryan Adam's? Well, I had to buy his cassette while I was at the venue because I was sure he was going to be a big name...and...HE WAS.

FAMILY SURPRISE

So I can relate to this girl from St. Paul, Minnesota. Her name is Kelsey Jacobson. She was really wanting to see Taylor Swifts Eras concert, but back in November was just another disappointed fan who was unsuccessful at getting tickets to the big event.

According to an article from Storyful.Video, her sister, McKenna Jacobson, says that their mom received an email from Ticketmaster, that explained they were giving verified fans of Taylor Swift another chance at tickets.

THANK YOU TICKETMASTER

Ticketmaster was only allowing two tickets per verified member, and couldn't guarantee that they would get any at all.

Luckily for McKenna and Kelsey, thanks to Mom, they did end up getting two tickets and waited until they could all go out together to break the exciting news to Kelsey.

McKenna, like any big sister, tries to tell Kelsey that her roommate ended up getting tickets to the show, on the floor, right in front of the stage. Kelsey seems disgusted until her sister finally comes clean and tells Kelsey the tickets belong to her.

Watch the video below to see Kelsey's sweet reaction to learning that she will be at the show.

