Your Kids Can “Skate” In To The New Year in St. Cloud
Celebrating the “Ringing in of the New Year” doesn’t have to be something that just adults do.
Here’s an opportunity for the whole family to celebrate together, allow the kids to get out and burn off some energy and then you still have time to go do something with friends later.
Skatin’ Place in St. Cloud is hosting an event that your kids will want to be a part of. On New Years Eve, they’ll be featuring their skating of course, along with laser tag, arcade games and bounce houses in two different sessions, 11am-3pm and 4pm-7pm. They’ll be serving pizza and then there will be two giant balloon drops, one at 2pm and the other at 7.
But these just aren’t balloons that are colorful expressions of the celebrating of the New Year, there are over $1,000 in prizes inside the balloons that are just waiting to be popped open.
And there will be balloon drops are for kids 10 and under 15 minutes before the giant balloon drops, so there’s an opportunity for the younger ones to be in on the fun as well.
There are a few other things to remember, everyone must pay admission, and no coupons will be accepted during this special event and sales taxes are not included.
Here is the link to reserve your spot in the time slot that you are wanting to attend. https://app.getoccasion.com/p/n/twVPCQt9/v5
No matter what you have planned to welcome in 2024, this is an opportunity for the kids to be involved and have their own special celebration.
