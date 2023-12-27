Your Kids Can “Skate” In To The New Year in St. Cloud

Celebrating the “Ringing in of the New Year” doesn’t have to be something that just adults do.

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash loading...

Here’s an opportunity for the whole family to celebrate together, allow the kids to get out and burn off some energy and then you still have time to go do something with friends later.

attachment-Teen Girl andi-bocsardi-1swTrFbBZvk-unsplash Photo by Andi Bocsardi on Unsplash loading...

Skatin’ Place in St. Cloud is hosting an event that your kids will want to be a part of. On New Years Eve, they’ll be featuring their skating of course, along with laser tag, arcade games and bounce houses in two different sessions, 11am-3pm and 4pm-7pm. They’ll be serving pizza and then there will be two giant balloon drops, one at 2pm and the other at 7.

Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash loading...

But these just aren’t balloons that are colorful expressions of the celebrating of the New Year, there are over $1,000 in prizes inside the balloons that are just waiting to be popped open.

Photo by Ali Kokab on Unsplash Photo by Ali Kokab on Unsplash loading...

And there will be balloon drops are for kids 10 and under 15 minutes before the giant balloon drops, so there’s an opportunity for the younger ones to be in on the fun as well.

Get our free mobile app

There are a few other things to remember, everyone must pay admission, and no coupons will be accepted during this special event and sales taxes are not included.

Photo by Sven Brandsma on Unsplash Photo by Sven Brandsma on Unsplash loading...

Here is the link to reserve your spot in the time slot that you are wanting to attend. https://app.getoccasion.com/p/n/twVPCQt9/v5

No matter what you have planned to welcome in 2024, this is an opportunity for the kids to be involved and have their own special celebration.