Young Skiers Brave the Cold at 12th Annual Barnelopet [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Kids from all over central Minnesota put their skiing skills to the test this weekend. The Sons of Norway held their 12th annual Barnelopet at Riverside Park on Sunday afternoon.

Frank Haynes is the president of the Trollheim Lodge. He says it’s important to keep kids active in the winter months.

So I would say one: it’s important to try to keep the next generation connected to their culture, and two: it’s fun and it’s a winter activity. If you’re gonna live in Minnesota you gotta find something to enjoy.

The temps may have been cold, but there was plenty of hot chocolate and Norwegian treats to go around. Haynes says the event is supposed to be a complete cultural experience.

We also have food demonstrations here. We have authentic Vikings here, not the football type, but Vikings from the medieval ages here for the kids to visit and have their pictures taken with. We have music and things like that to make it more of an entire cultural experience.

Skiers ages three through 13 participated in the free event. Races were broken down by age and length.