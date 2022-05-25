HAMBURGERS AT ARBY'S?

Getting a hamburger at a fast-food restaurant is probably not really that big of a deal, right? Except when you're talking about a place that you KNOW has never offered hamburgers before?

Arby's known for its delicious roast beef has been mixing up its menu for quite some time now. They not only offer their delicious roast beef sandwich options but have added other incredibly tasty offerings, including chicken and fish sandwiches.

LIMITED TIME OFFER

Now they are going to try something brand new, but for a limited time only. It's the first time they are going to be adding hamburgers to the menu, and they say it's not just ANY hamburger. According to CNN, for a limited time, through July 31st only, Arby's will be offering "The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger" for just $5.99.

The burger will come with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, and a "special" burger sauce, all on a brioche bun. Arby's says their burger is 50% BIGGER than a McDonald's Quarter Pounder. That's a big sandwich!

HIGHEST QUALITY FAST-FOOD BURGER ON THE MARKET

They say that this is going to be the highest quality burger on the market! They say that instead of putting out a mediocre burger, they are going to take a stand on offering high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly. Knowing that you're getting a high-quality burger, will you at least try it?

The new burger is going to be made of 52% American Wagyu and 48% ground beef. Wagyu is a specific cattle breed that is supposed to offer a rich and buttery taste.

