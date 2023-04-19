You Probably Have Some $$ Coming From the Facebook Settlement

You've most likely heard about the class action lawsuit against Facebook. The suit was all about Facebook collecting data on all it's users and using it in ways you didn't agree to.

Well, Facebook has agreed to settle this lawsuit by ponying up a whopping $725 million dollars and if you are a Facebook user, you probably are eligible for a piece of that settlement.

If, by chance you happened to have a Facebook account between May 24th, 2007 and December 22nd, 2022, you may have some money coming to you. The longer you had an active account, the more money you are entitled to.

If you have just a few minutes you can file a claim online here or download a form, fill it out and mail it.

All they are asking for is some pretty basic information, like your user name, contact info such as your email and/or phone number attached to your account and how you wish to receive your payment. You have until August 25th of this year to file a claim.

Before you get too excited, despite the huge sum of the $725 million dollar settlement, I wouldn't go out shopping for a new Range Rover or some beach property. The settlement, depending on how many people actually file a claim could potentially be split among anywhere from 250 to 280 million users.

You may actually get enough to reinvest in a Powerball ticket, if that. I'm foolishly hoping that only 10 people file a claim, making my payout in the millions. Of course you have to account for what blood sucking lawyers will pull from the settlement amount.

Good luck and keep your day job!

