Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish.

When I would explain that to roommates I lived with down in the Twin Cities they would look at me like I had a third eye. For me it was normal, these are just people who are part of the community that happen to live a simpler way of life. It was totally normal for us.

Scrolling through Facebook recently there is one post that keeps showing up in my feed as my friends share it. It's this one about the Amish Christmas lights in Todd County:



At first glance, you might click on it and wonder why the photos aren't loading. Then you realize the genius of the joke. The Amish don't use any electricity, so there's no way they can run Christmas lights. Hence the pitch-black images. This is high humor. It's smart, it's funny, and it's not hurting or degrading to anyone. This is the perfect joke.

A big round of applause for the person who originally posted this on Facebook. If there was an award for the best online joke, you would win it.

