YET ANOTHER NEW DELICIOUS DEW FLAVOR

Anyone who loves Mountain Dew knows that one of the best parts about being a Dew lover is trying all the fun flavors they bring all year long. I'm excited because I'll only drink calorie-free options and the latest Mountain Dew Major Melon Zero Sugar has become my favorite...It just tastes like childhood innocence.

A STORE EXCLUSIVE FOR TWO YEARS GOES NATIONWIDE

As I was searching for my favorite flavor yesterday in a 12 pack, I couldn't find it; however, I DID find this flavor. Mountain Dew Zero Spark - A raspberry lemonade concoction that has only been available for the past two years at Speedway stores across the country.

Pepsico announced this week that this fan-favorite is being added to their permanent lineup and now is becoming available just about anywhere you shop for pop.

NEW FUN TASTY FLAVORS? YES!

The new zero sugar options like Major Melon and this new Spark are really fun, especially if you can set your can outside for a bit in our below zero temps, to create a delicious freezy right at home.

Now I'm not a diehard fan of any particular flavor. I like to mix it up. But when you're talking about the zero-calorie beverages, I haven't really been impressed with any of the flavors. It's just a stepping stone to stop drinking pop. However, I can't explain what the flavors remind me of. Major Melon doesn't really taste like watermelon, and raspberry lemonade tastes nothing like really raspberry lemonade. It doesn't matter. You have to call the flavors something. I'm just glad they make my tastebuds smile.

