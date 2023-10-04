Xcel Energy Moves Forward With Planned Transmission Line

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Xcel Energy, along with other Minnesota power companies, have filed plans to move forward with a new power line to bring renewable energy from Northeast South Dakota to the Becker and Monticello area.

Get our free mobile app

The eastern segment of the Big Stone South-Alexandria-Big Oaks project will move power from Alexandria to Becker by stringing additional lines onto existing towers.

Officials say the new lines will relieve congestion on the power grid and allow lower-cost wind power from Western Minnesota and the Dakotas to reach customers throughout the region.

Chris Clark is the president, of Xcel Energy-Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota.

Building new transmission will help Minnesota continue to serve our customers with the low-cost, reliable energy they need in their daily lives, while also providing the carbon-free electricity they’ve told us they want. Xcel Energy is proud to be a part of this important project to advance the region’s energy future.

The Certificate of Need and Route Permit will both need approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. That process, which allows for input from landowners, customers, and other stakeholders, is planned to take about a year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES