Xcel Energy Awards $10,000 Grant to Boys and Girls Clubs

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota was awarded a $10,000 grant thanks to Xcel Energy.

The donation will help fund Academic Success programs and STEM programming.

Deb Nebosis is the Vice President of Development for the Boys and Girls Clubs. She says they are thankful for Xcel Energy's ongoing generosity.

Over the years, their support has enabled thousands of children to achieve academic success and make plans beyond high school graduation.

The organization says by offering hands-on, project-based learning before-school, after school and throughout the summer, area youth are inspired to pursue majors and careers in STEM fields.

Since 1993, Xcel Energy has given more than $240,000 to the Boys and Girls Club.