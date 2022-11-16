Write-In Candidate Wins Open Rice City Council Seat

RICE (WJON News) - We have a better idea on who will fill an open city council seat in Rice.

City Clerk Julie Fandel says after canvassing last week's election results, Ken Nodo received the most write in votes. Nodo currently serves on the Rice Park Board.

If he accepts, Nodo will officially be sworn in at the first council meeting in January.

He fills the seat currently held by Emily Walters, who did not seek re-election.

Current council member Paula Kampa and Mayor Brian Skroch ran unopposed.