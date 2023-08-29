Worker Dies in Wash Plant Accident at Cemstone Products

ISLE, MN (WJON News) - A worker has died after getting caught in machinery at Cemstone Products in Isle.

Get our free mobile app

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Cemstone Products at 1515 410th Street shortly before 8:00 Thursday morning.

Officers found 45-year-old Chad Minenko of Isle trapped in a portion of the gravel wash plant.

Fire and Rescue personnel and Cemstone employees were able to free Minenko and start lifesaving efforts. He was sent to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia, where he was pronounced dead.

The Minnesota Mine Safety and Health Administration, as well as the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, continues to investigate, but it appears to have been an accident.

READ RELATED ARTICLES