Wood Fired Wednesdays Announces this Season’s Music Line-Up

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The line-up of musicians for this season's Wood Fire Wednesdays has been released.

This is the 7th season of weekly live music at Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center in St. Joseph.

The concerts are every Wednesday from May 17th through September 13th from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. (The event moves inside during rain).

Music line-up:

5/17 - Trace Elements

5/24 - Locals

5/31 - Dave Lumley

6/7 - Walter's Wheelhouse

6/14 - Galaxy Road

6/21 - Andy Austin

6/28 - Adam Hammer

7/5 - Kat Blue

7/12 - Galaxy Road

7/19 - Switch Unplugged

7/26 - Dave & Lara Duo

8/2 - Locals

8/9 - Trace Elements

8/16 - Andy Austin

8/23 - Radio Nation Unplugged

8/30 - Maddy Braun

9/6 - AJ Spoff

9/13 - Hero and the Villain

A DJ will be playing from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with the live music going from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

There is a $5 entrance fee.

New this year are new appetizers, signature pizzas, monthly specialty pizzas, signature drinks, an expanded craft beer selection, and desserts.

