Wolves And Wild Both Good… Will Twins And Vikings Follow Suit?

The Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves are both headed to the playoffs for just the third time in history. Think about it, the Wolves have existed since 1989 and the Wild since 2000. In 21 seasons, the two teams have only made the playoffs at the same time TWICE.

The first time was the 2002-2003 season, when the Wild made a magical run to the Western Conference Finals and the Wolves were dispatched in the first round by the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. The next year, the Wolves would go to the Western Conference Finals before falling, again, to the Lakers.

The Wild made the playoffs for a sixth straight season in 2017-2018 but lost in the first round for a third straight year. The Wolves rode rental Jimmy Butler to the eight seed in the West that year and a first round exit against the Houston Rockets.

There has never been a year in which the Wild, Wolves, Vikings and Twins all made the playoffs. While the Twins, Wild and Wolves all made the playoffs in 2003, the Vikings missed out with a 9-7 record.

In 2018 the Vikings and Twins both missed the playoffs. Will this be the year all four make it in?

The Twins added All-World shortstop Carlos Correa to their lineup this offseason, but did very little to address the pitching staff. The lineup is playoff caliber, the question is whether the arms are up to par.

The Vikings will be an interesting team this season with a new coach and GM. Like the Twins, the Vikings have the talent to at least make a run at the playoffs.