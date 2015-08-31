WJON was announced as the Minnesota Twins Affiliate of the Year Saturday at the Affiliate Appreciation event at Ford Center across from Target Field. The Affiliate of the Year is given to an Affiliate that goes above and beyond to show a support for baseball and positions itself as the Twins station in the market.

WJON had a sold out Twins Winter Caravan event in January at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The guests included Joe Mauer, Trevor Plouffe, Jordan Schaefer, Tony Oliva, and Cory Provus.

WJON's Dave Overlund and myself have volunteered in the community as youth coaches and I have participated on a youth baseball board for the last 3 years. The Twins will donate $5,000 to WJON which will go to youth St. Cloud area youth baseball and softball.

WJON appreciates this award and the dedication WJON has had as a Twins affiliate for more than 40 years.

The application for the Twins Winter Caravan included a written application and a video application produced by WJON's Alex Svejkovsky. The award was presented to me by Twins President Dave St. Peter.