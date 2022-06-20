DO I DARE TRUST THE AIRLINES WITH MY VACATION?

I have a flight scheduled to Portland, Oregon this summer, and I'm wondering if it's even going to happen. Airlines have canceled over 4,000 flights since last Thursday all across the US, including many flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

There are a variety of reasons the airlines say they are canceling the flights, but it looks like it's a combination of bad weather, pilot staffing shortages, and the fact that so many people are trying to travel right now; I'm assuming we are making up for lost time.

I'm starting to think that I should have thought about other means of travel. I mean, I don't think it's fair that the airlines can cancel my flight at any moment, but I CAN'T cancel my flight and change to some other form of transportation without a penalty.

If you don't want to deal with airlines right now, there are other ways to travel that are less expensive, depending on the destination and how much time you have for vacation.

Get our free mobile app

WHY NOT TAKE THE TRAIN?

My son Mason just booked a trip to Kentucky and decided that a train was a less expensive way to go. I think he's right. Plus, he has more leg room, he can room about the cabin and not have to wear a seatbelt, and have his laptop to keep him entertained the whole way there.

BUS

How about a bus? Buses are definitely the cheapest way to go. If you want to save money, and don't mind the extra time, buses are incredibly comfortable these days, have wi-fi and you can go to the bathroom anytime you want. The biggest setback for me, is the seats are so high you can't see over them.

Other options:

Drive yourself

Hire a driver?

Travel by RV or Van (basically, drive yourself)

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage