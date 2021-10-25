With COVID-19 booster shots approved by U.S. health officials, which Minnesotans can get what booster vaccine doses?

Booster shots can now be given to Minnesotans who previously received any of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson).

So Who Can Get a Booster Today?

All Minnesotans age 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot at least 2 months after their first dose.

Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a booster shot at least 6 months after their second dose of vaccine if they are:

Does the Booster Need to Match the Original Shot Brand?

Officials also authorized “mixing and matching” COVID-19 vaccine boosters, meaning anybody who is eligible to get a booster shot can get any of the three currently authorized or approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) – regardless of what dose they received for their primary series.

The Minnesota State Health Department recommends you talk to your healthcare professional:

Talk to your health care provider about your risk, the need for a booster dose, and any questions about mixing and matching doses.

Not everyone needs a booster shot right away. While boosters increase protection, people who are fully vaccinated continue to have good protection against severe illness and hospitalization, even once it starts to decline. While it will be important to get your booster shot, you should only get it when it is recommended.

If you are eligible to get a booster shot, refer to Minnesota's Find Vaccine Locations link to find a location.

