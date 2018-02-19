Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Central MN

UNDATED -- A long duration winter weather event will continue today through Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the St. Cloud area until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Periods of snow are expected, along with light freezing rain from southern MN and northern IA across central WI.

The highest snow accumulations are expected from western into northern MN and northern WI, while ice accumulations around one-quarter of an inch are possible from northeast IA across southeast MN and into adjacent areas of WI.