Winter Storm Warning Through Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of central Minnesota in effect through 6 pm Tuesday evening -- including Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties (+more).

Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches likely. Locally higher amounts are possible, particularly in northern counties.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern portion of the state, where 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult travel. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org.