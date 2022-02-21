Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Winds to Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- A long-duration snowfall event will bring two waves of heavier snow and travel impacts across the region, especially along a west-to-east line in central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.
Breezy northeast winds near 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Mondays' snow will continue to be focused along a west-to-east band from central Minnesota to northern Wisconsin. Areas under this band could see an additional 4 to 8 inches. Snow will gradually spread across the region later today, with an icy mix possible to the south along I-90.
Tuesday's snow will be more widespread, with lesser amounts. Most locations should see between 3 and 6 inches of additional snow, with locally heavier amounts over east-central Minnesota.
