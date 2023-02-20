Winter Storm Targeting Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A major winter storm has its sights set on Minnesota.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted starting Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. through Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Tyler Hasenstein is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Chanhassen. He says snow totals are hard to estimate.

Most of the uncertainty is in how much is going to fall with the first round on late Tuesday into early Wednesday. I think it's safe to say that we'll see at least a foot of snow. And then the higher end amounts somewhere in the realm of 15 to 18 inches, maybe even some local 20-inch marks.

The storm is expected to hit in two stages: the first Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, and the second stage Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Hasenstein says, unlike last week’s storm, there’s no mixed precipitation expected in this system.

READ RELATED ARTICLES