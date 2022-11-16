Winter Market Coming To Minnesota Vikings’ Facility In Eagan

The first-ever Winter Markets at Viking Lakes will take place this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. The event is slated to host 20+ market vendors, food trucks, special drinks and other activities including visits from Santa himself.

The fun begins on November 26th and runs through December 18th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Get our free mobile app

The list of vendors varies by week and can be found HERE. Santa will appear at the event on December 10th, 17th and 18th from 2:30-4:30 p.m..

“We have new vendors coming to campus but also many returning from past markets we have hosted which is fun! It’s the perfect opportunity to shop local, see campus, & get in the holiday spirit. The Winter Markets are also in close proximity to Omni Viking Lakes Hotel’s Kyndred Hearth restaurant which is great for dinner plans,” said Viking Lakes General Manager Kyle Chank in a press release. “We are excited to continue programming year-round here at Viking Lakes.”

The event takes place at Viking Lakes, which is owned by the Wilf family (owners of the Minnesota Vikings) and is located adjacent to the Vikings' Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center practice facility.

Viking Lakes is a developing best-in-class destination bringing a vibrant, diverse and sustainable environment to tenants, residents, partners and the community. It is innovative, delivering new to market concepts to Minnesota. Our eyes are looking to the future to create a place to live, work and play not just for today, but for the next 150 years. We vow to inspire stakeholders, employees, residents and fans while developing a safe, healthy and equitable state-of-the-art campus. To accomplish this mission, all aspects of Viking Lakes will be held to the highest standards of character, integrity and commitment.

The facility also offers a "Winter Skolstice" event featuring "fun for all ages and skill levels, from competition sports to learning something new on the ice to enjoying the winter atmosphere on the trails."

attachment-VL_Campus_Map_-_SKOLstice_large loading...