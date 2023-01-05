Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud

For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.

Either way, I'm not staying in a tent if I can avoid it. Give me a camper or a cabin and I will be much better. And that's what's great about True North Basecamp - located in Crosby, Minnesota which is about an hour and a half from St. Cloud.

True North Basecamp is accessible all year round. There are several trails around the area that are perfect for fat tire biking, cross country skiing and hiking. You can stay in one of their cozy cabins and enjoy a fire outside by the firepit with a hot bevie of your choice, roast some marshmallows, or just enjoy the outside in winter while hanging by the fire.

The website shows that they are currently registering guests for winter, Each of the cabins is just over $100 to rent.

Each cabin also features a few singles and a full sized bed, WiFi and USB charging ports. You do need to bring your own bedding, however.

If all of the snow we have gotten in the last few days has you motivated to enjoy what mother nature has brought you - check this place out!

