Will You Help Save D Michael B’s Restaurant In Alexandria? – Sign Petition

A CORNERSTONE OF ALEXANDRIA FORCED TO CLOSE ITS DOORS?

Described as 'A Cornerstone of Alexandria,' D Michael B's Resort Bar & Grill is being replaced, according to a petition that was started on a website called Change.org, a website dedicated to creating petitions to stop unfair things from happening. So what is happening with D Michael B's?

PETITION TO KEEP D MICHAEL B'S

The petition, created by a man named David Miller states that the Viking Plaza wants to replace D Michael B's with a larger retailer because of its proximity to the highway. The petition states that the Viking Plaza owner is illegally ousting them, and over 50 employees will be losing their jobs due to this happening.

D Michael B's has been in Alexandria for over 37 years. Here is what the petition states:

We need your help to save D Michael B’s from closing on May 7th. The Viking Plaza owner is illegally ousting this beloved Alexandria community staple in favor of a larger retailer. We must act now to prevent 50+ employees from losing their jobs and to stop a beloved business from being destroyed. D Michael B’s has been a part of the community for more than 37 years and is more than just a store; it’s a family business. Despite the empty large retail locations of former Herbergers and JC Penney, Viking Plaza ownership wants to replace D Michael B’s with a larger retailer simply because of its proximity to the highway. Sign this petition now and join us in preventing Viking Plaza ownership from taking away D Michael B’s. We must act now to save this cornerstone of Alexandria from being destroyed. ~David Miller

OUTPOURING FROM THE COMMUNITY

As of this story, over 1300 people have signed the petition. Many of those that have signed the petition say that they've been visiting the location for years; that there are no better bartenders and waitresses in Alexandria. Some residents asked D Michael B's to PLEASE stay in the area, and open somewhere else if necessary.

I called the restaurant to verify if this was truly happening, and the manager on duty said that yes, they would be closing their doors on May 7th. He was also very busy when I called, and very polite when answering my questions.

D Michael B's has a 4.5-star rating on Googe and over 940 reviews.

If you would like to sign the petition, you can click HERE now.

