Wild Top Kings to Earn Fifth Straight Win

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild took down the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Friday to earn their fifth straight win.

Minnesota took an early lead, netting three goals in the opening period. After a scoreless second, Los Angeles scored their first and only goal of the game in the third, giving the Wild the win.

Nick Bjugstad, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Kirill Kaprizov each scored a goal for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 27 saves and allowed only one goal in the win.

The Wild improve to 11-6 and will host the Kings again on Saturday night. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.