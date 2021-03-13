Wild Shutout Coyotes, Win Third Straight

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild shutout the Arizona Coyotes at home to earn their third straight win on Friday.

Neither team scored in the first or second periods. Minnesota finally found the back of the net in the third. A hat trick from Kirill Kaprizov and one more goal from Jonas Brodin gave the Wild enough for the late 4-0 win.

Cam Talbot had a perfect 25 saves in the shutout win.

The Wild improve to 16-8-1 and will host the Coyotes again on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.