Do you know anyone who doesn't have a driving pet peeve?

Truthfully I don't think there is a person I know who doesn't get upset at one time or another when they are driving. I will be the first to admit that I can get rather upset while I am driving and have several pet peeves. Such as; not using your turn signal, swerving in and out of traffic with no concern of everyone else around you and I could go on and on. But the biggest one I have since moving to the St. Cloud area.... running red lights.

I really try to keep my cool when driving and have been doing my best to remind myself I don't know what that person is going through today. It doesn't always work and others don't even try that, instead they road rage.

Road rage can be a little scary, and easy to get with the amount of passive aggressive driving that goes on not only in St. Cloud but around Minnesota. So if you are driving and getting upset a little too much and it's causing road rage. Maybe it's time to get peppermint scent into your vehicle STAT!

New York Post shared there was a new study,

published in Human Psychopharmacology: Clinical & Experiment found that the scent of peppermint oil can reduce aggressive driving behaviors.

If that's the case imagine what it could do for passive aggressive driving! Okay, all kidding aside, I don't think most people want to road rage on purpose so maybe this could be a good solution to help keep it at bay, kind of anyway. In the study the volunteers 18 and up over in the UK had two groups. One exposed to peppermint oil and one not.

Results:

Though it doesn't completely eliminate road rage, it can help a good amount. NY Post said the results of those, "exposed to peppermint oil through a diffuser showed aggressive behavior an average of 21.6 times while those without the aroma showed aggression 25.2 times, which is a 16.7% increase."

Want to be a little more calm when driving? Get yourself a diffuser or maybe easier a peppermint air freshener and take deep breaths and drive on.

