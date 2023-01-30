Why Can’t Minnesota Print Same Day Licenses When Other States Can?

WHY?

Minnesota has a lot to offer. I lived in Kentucky for about 20 years, and feel that there are major differences in the cost of living in the states, granted, for good reason, but the one thing I can't wrap my head around is why I used to be able to get my license in Kentucky on the same day I went it for it?

Get our free mobile app

SAME DAY SERVICE

I'm not kidding. I went into my local courthouse and they took three pictures. They even let me choose which picture I wanted on my license. About 5 minutes later, my permanent license was printed right there in the house, and I walked out with it the same day.

That has NEVER happened here in Minnesota; and if anyone can figure this stuff out, I would think it would be hardworking Minnesotans.

MINNESOTA SLOW

That being said, it doesn't seem to be as bad as it used to be. I believe the last time I replaced my license I had it within a couple of weeks, but I still don't understand; why the pile-up? I also have a huge problem with why our state makes people wait so long when they are applying for state assistance with insurance. My God! I have a friend that sent their paperwork in over a month ago, and it's still not processed. The delays cause such major problems to people who really need the help that I really don't understand the hold up. Do we not have someone entering information every day? Is it a worker shortage?

People need these services, so why on earth we don't have things on a priority basis eludes me.

What other things in Minnesota take too long, that you've noticed other states handle differently? Send your thoughts to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022