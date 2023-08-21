Why 81 Year Old Man Will Not Stand Trial For 1974 Willmar Murder

It really makes you wonder how they ever solved any murders before DNA testing came to be. Crimes that were committed long ago are being solved since the introduction of DNA testing. People who probably thought they had completely gotten away with a rape, murder, etc. are arrested and tried decades later.

According to kfgo.com, 81 year old Algene Vossen from Sioux Falls, South Dakota was arrested in 2020 for the stabbing death of Mae Herman of Willmar in 1974. Up until DNA testing connected Vossen to the murder of Mae Herman, he had been living a free man for several decades.

Unfortunately, Vossen will not be tried for murder due to his present mental state. Herman's family was hoping for some kind of justice to be served and some long awaited closure in the murder of Mae Herman.

Vossen was arrested after DNA testing done in June 2020 of evidence collected from the crime scene connected him to the 1974 stabbing death of Herman.

Vossen's attorney says that Vossen is no longer able to care for himself. Due to his mental state, in lieu of a trial and possible conviction, the 81 year old Vossen will spend the rest of his life in a memory care unit.

