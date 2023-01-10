DO PEOPLE KNOW WHAT TO DO?

A question came to mind the other day while I was sitting at a stoplight getting ready to make a left turn. Do you turn IN FRONT OF an approaching vehicle or BEHIND an approaching vehicle, when both vehicles want to turn left at an intersection with no designated turn lane?

Tim Bernhard Unsplash

It's quite the dance we perform every day while driving. This particular issue is something many people struggle with at the MN-23/14th Ave SE. According to the Minnesota Driver's Manual, pages 25 & 26: If two opposing vehicles are making left turns, they should turn IN FRONT OF each other, not behind. Some other important things to consider:

When waiting to turn left, you should keep your wheels straight and your foot on the brake.

Make sure you continue to signal until you begin your turn so that traffic around you understands your intention.

Make sure you are watching for oncoming traffic before completing your turn.

OTHER THINGS TO CONSIDER

Other things you need to be watching for before making your left turn:

Watch for traffic or obstacles in the road that you plan to enter.

Make sure you are turning into the correct lane of traffic, your closest lane.

Do not make sudden turns from the wrong lane of traffic.

Always finish your turn in the correct lane.

If the car ahead of you is signaling for a left turn, slow down and prepare to stop.

When waiting to make a left turn at a green traffic light with oncoming traffic, position the car into the intersection where your body appears even with the curb line. The only opportunity to make a left turn may occur when the green light changes to yellow.

