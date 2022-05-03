“Who’s A Good Dog? Raise Your Ear” Sadie Is Up For Adoption

This week's adoptable pet is a 3 year old mix of whatever and a very sweet girl. She would sure like to have a home and family. Maybe yours? That one ear standing up kills me.....

Meet Sadie! This beautiful lady came to TCHS as a transfer so little is known about her background. She was adopted and brought back to TCHS due to a child in the home being allergic to her. While in the home, she did very well around children of various ages, she was good about being gentle with them.

She did not meet any other dogs or cats; slow and proper introductions are always recommended with any resident pets in the home. She has been reactive around other dogs in the shelter, and a meet-and-greet prior to adoption is strongly encouraged with any resident dogs.

She has been friendly with staff since intake, and was extremely sweet with her adopters. She can be mouthy at times of excitement, and would benefit from further training to break this habit .She was described as a girl who bonds well with her people and loves to be near you at all times.

She enjoys sleeping in the bed with her person. She does follow her people around the house, and seems to display attributes of separation anxiety when alone. She does not do well on car rides, and will need better exposure to cars to desensitize her aversion to cars. She did need to be lifted into the car each time.

She can be cautious of new things and experiences, but reacts in a very submissive, nervous way She seems to be house-trained and will let you know by sitting at the door to go out. She would do best on a regular schedule while adjusting to her new home. She is very strong and pulls on the leash.

She would benefit from a harness or walkie to redirect her strength. She was described as a very loving dog who is a total couch potato. She enjoys durable chew toys like Kongs and bones. She does tend to gobble her food down very quickly, and would benefit from a slow-feeding bowl for better digestion She would benefit from obedience training to learn some more manners.

She would benefit from a high-quality dog food to ensure her long-term health. She would love to have a yard to run around in and regular walks to burn off energy. Thanks Dr. Tom Rohman for spaying Sadie.

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

