Who Knew? Always Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Who Knew? Always Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Getty Images

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day.

This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live,  a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.

Get our free mobile app

She was lucky enough to be able to get her pets outside in time but the kitchen was pretty much totaled. Unfortunately, the rest of the house and most everything in it suffered a lot of smoke damage.

“We had an extension port on there that had six outlets on it and so we had the toaster along with four other things plugged in there,” said the mother, “the fire marshal told us that toasters are known to just go up in flames and short circuit so every time I go to someone’s house now, I’m unplugging their toasters like ‘PSA’.”

The fire is still being investigated but it looks like the toaster in the cause of the fire. Evidently, you are supposed to unplug your toaster when you are not using it. Who knew?  I had never heard of that before. According to Cnet, a toaster that's plugged in can just catch fire.  Even new toasters need to be unplugged when not in use.

Just check out the instructions on some new toasters (who reads instructions?) and they'll tell you to unplug the toaster when not in use. Although it's rare, toasters can sometimes malfunction and cause the heating elements to fire up.

We're happy that everyone is okay and their 2 dogs are all safe and from now on I will always unplug my toaster when not in use.

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now

Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in

Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports