Where Is This Hidden Gem? Incredible Bakery Found In this Minnesota Location!

A BAKERY...WHERE?

I LOVE finding new places that feature delicious homemade bakery items from years gone by, and I think I might have just found a spectacular hidden gem right here in Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

THE MARINE GENERAL STORE OFFERS MORE MORE MORE

The Marine General Store has been standing since 1870, and it's probably not the place that you'd expect to find a bakery! Yet...There it is! The Marine General Store has an amazing bakery in the back. Just follow your nose! The delightfully warm baked scents that fill the store will make you drool in delight.

The Marine General Store is located in Marine on St. Croix and isn't going away anytime soon. Cookies, cupcakes, pies, and breads, this bakery has homemade baked goods that will bring back memories of your childhood and grandma's wonderful treats.

THE BAKERY

The Bakery features freshly baked loaves of bread, rolls, and buns, French Meadow take-and-bake cookies, and amazing pies that change with the seasons. Like brownies? Yep. They've got those too. Donuts, muffins, gluten-free items, and yes...they do custom cakes, and with Valentine's Day right around the corner, they aren't forgetting that romance is alive and well. Maybe you want a Valentine's Day cake and a dozen roses? If so, the Marine General Store will take care of you.

This great location has so much packed into its space. Groceries, a deli, a meat and dairy department, as well as the fantastic bakery we mentioned, and of course a produce department that quite often offers organic and/or locally grown items, plus general merchandise. Whether you're fishing, camping, needing a gift or simply out of dish soap, Marine's General Store has your back.

You can find The Marine General Store at 1010 Judd Street, Marine on St. Croix, 55047.

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF