What Would You Do? MN Man Gets Stolen Car Back Filled With Drugs

I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED

After watching this video, I am absolutely disturbed by what I heard and saw. This is something that could happen to any one of us; but it's the answers the person received after notifying law enforcement that upsets me the most. Watch the video below.

According to CBS News, a man named Sahil Nandwani, had his 2007 Dodge Charger stolen near his apartment in Minneapolis earlier this month. A few days later, The Minnesota State Patrol found his vehicle abandoned along Interstate 94.

To get his vehicle back, Sahil had to pay the Brooklyn Center impound lot $390. Watching the video, his beautiful car with black stripes was busted up and looked to me as if it were painted over so no one would be looking for it. The black stripes were gone, and it looked pretty messed up. As if that weren't bad enough, once Sahil got his vehicle back, it was what he found inside that was something even more to worry about.

STOLEN VEHICLE FILLED WITH DRUGS AND WEAPONS

Inside his Dodge Charger were hundreds of pills, several license plates, tools, a ski mask, knives, and drug paraphernalia. He also found an ID, phone, keys, and wallet. He called three different lines for help; 311, 911, and then the sheriff's office.

When he reported what he found in his vehicle, he was probably expecting someone from law enforcement to come and collect the drugs and weapons, especially since there was also a suspects ID, phone, and wallet left in the vehicle, but instead; in all three incidents, he was told to dispose of everything. Just throw it out! Are you kidding me?!

TURNING DOWN EVIDENCE?

They weren't even going to take it as evidence. They weren't interested in the person who left their ID and wallet and phone in the car for a possible arrest. Don't authorities think that the people who had their vehicle stolen might be targeted if the criminals go back to the same neighborhood looking for the vehicle and all of their belongings?

I'm shocked that authorities expected this person to DRIVE OUT OF THE IMPOUND LOT with drugs and weapons in their vehicle! What if they would have been pulled over? It goes against everything any of us have ever been taught! We are supposed to call authorities to take care of it; instead, they showed no interest.

To be clear, this story is from the perspective of the individuals it happened to, but I have no reason to believe they wouldn't be telling the truth. They are reaching out for help and protection and received nothing.

This clearly shows how burdened the city must be to tell victims to drive off with drugs and weapons in their car.

I'm hoping nothing like this would happen here in central Minnesota. These people fear that their lives are in danger, and I don't blame them.

