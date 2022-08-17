What Was Your First Job?- Central Minnesotans Share Their Answers

WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST JOB AND HOW OLD WERE YOU?

We recently asked Central Minnesotans what their very first job was, and how old were they at that time. We had a ton of responses, and being out in the middle of the Midwest, it's not surprising that a lot of our listeners had their first jobs on a farm.

THERE ARE A LOT OF FARM KIDS IN MINNESOTA

The very first job I had was probably helping my Mom and Dad on the farm. Mostly, I cleaned house for my Mom in the summer months, and I remember mowing our yard a few times, making calendars for my Dad's office, and doing a lot of babysitting.

MY FIRST OFFICIAL JOB WAS...

My first official job was when I was 16, working as a Salad Girl at The Pine Loft in Princeton Minnesota. I wore a light blue shirt with khaki pants and made sure that the salad bar was always full, clean, and had plenty of napkins, plates, and silverware.

YOUR COMMENTS

Our Facebook page blew up with responses. Here are some of the first jobs that people in central Minnesota had:

Lindsi - Personal Care Assistant at the age of 15

Farmer Dave worked in a greenhouse at the age of 13

Katie did farming and babysitting.

Mariah was cleaning cabins at the age of 13

Willie was a farmhand at a very young age and made $5.15 an hour

Crissie worked at a movie theater

Jessi had a pretty cool job. Jessi worked for his uncles removing decals from semi-trailers and worked on pulling floor planks to be replaced. Jessi was about 9 or 10 years old and says he always loved it.

Susie worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken at the age of 15

Andy worked at Pizza Hut

Angie worked at Lumbertown Ice Cream Parlor

Beth worked at First Stop in Freeport. She said it was a lot of early mornings opening at 6 am, and that's early for a teenager. I agree Beth!

Dave had an interesting way of saying he milked cows and tossed hay bales!

Sue from Paynesville says she was 15 when she was working in a nursing home as a nursing assistant for $2.25.

Michelle made salads at The Curve in Princeton

Carol worked on the farm

What was YOUR first job, and how old were you when you started working? Let us know using your App.

