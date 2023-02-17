What Happened to Abbey on 98.1?

As of February 17th, 2023, I am done working in radio.

It feels strange to type that, and I’m sure if the 17-year-old version of myself were looking over my shoulder, she would be steaming mad over it. Radio is all I’ve ever aspired to do, I’ve lived, breathed, and bled this industry for the past 8 years.

From working remote gigs with 93X in Minneapolis at Holiday gas stations to standing on stage in front of thousands of people at concerts, this season of life has been incredible and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Some of the highlights I’ve had over my time here at Townsquare in St. Cloud:

Talking with Garth Brooks about how much we both love his wife’s cooking:

Abbey Graves Abbey Graves loading...

Getting to hold a baby otter at Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls:

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

Making stage announcements at Halfway Jam, Moondance Jammin’ Country, and Firefest:

attachment-IMG-5083 loading...

The day the Tri-County Humane Society brought my dog Norman into the station trying to find him a home, and him finding it with me:

Getting to meet and hang out with the 98.1 family of listeners at hundreds of events around Central Minnesota (especially the county fairs!):

Abbey Graves Abbey Graves loading...

I just want to thank you for reading this story, and the hundreds of others I’ve written these past seven years. Thank you for welcoming me into your life through your phone screen and speakers. I’ll truly miss connecting with you on a daily basis.

To answer the question “where did Abbey go?”, I’ll be working for Stearns County. So technically I’m not going anywhere, I’m just changing careers in the same area of the state that I know and love.

To quote Tom Petty:

It's time to move on, it's time to get going

What lies ahead, I have no way of knowing

But under my feet, baby, grass is growing

It's time to move on, time to get going…

6 More Restaurants Guy Fieri Should Check Out in Central Minnesota

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve