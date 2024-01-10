What Do Minnesotans Call This Amazing Combination Of Deliciousness?

WHAT DO YOU CALL THIS TOASTY DELICIOUS RECIPE?

You may have grown up eating toast this way; but I was delighted when my boyfriend Darin made this for me for the first time in my life, while we were on our yearly trip to Lake Winnie for our summer vacation. I was like a little kid after that first time, and now there's no other way to eat toast with eggs.

THE MANY DIFFERENT NAMES OF A SIMPLE BREAKFAST

The question is, what do you call this amazing simple joy-giving toast? Darin called it "Toads Eye." I found a picture of this online the other day and it was listed with the question, "What do YOU call this?"

The delicious Egg baked inside a piece of toast names include:

Toad in the Hole

Toad in the Road

Egg in a Hole

Eggs in a Nest

Gashouse Eggs

Hole in One

One-Eyed Jack

One-Eyed Pete

Pirates Eye

Popeye

Egg in a Basket

One-Eyed Sam

Betty Grable Eggs

Guy Kibbee Eggs

One-Eyed Egyptian Sandwich

Toad Eyes

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Wow! How can one simple little recipe be called so many different things? People in the movies were probably the reason they became so popular. Many of the names are of actors who referred to the eggs in a movie. What do you call them? Have you never had them before? I don't know what the fascination is other than it's just fun to eat your toast and egg like a kid.

