We’re Looking For Fall Semester Radio Station Interns [APPLY]

Townsquare Media is looking for interns to fill our FALL 2017 program! The internship is designed to teach through a course of weekly meetings and events within the St. Cloud market. While working in the Promotions/Marketing Department, students will learn all aspects of radio including programming, sales, production, marketing and web.

Here’s a sample of the program;

Introduction to the stations/ people/ equipment/ vehicles and overview of upcoming events

How to set up equipment

Systems of a station

What makes a station successful

Elements of programming

Elements of marketing

Elements of promotions

Elements of sales

Production

What it takes to be a jock

Web strategy

What is traffic(commercial)

The internship program focuses on the promotional aspects of radio and executing promotional events for clients. Office hours are available for interns to see the inside of radio with the many duties including, but not limited to notifying contest winners, preparation for upcoming events, updates of event listings on station websites and recapping events by uploading pictures to the web. There are other opportunities available to shadow other departments within our company such as sales, programming, web, and production.

The hours worked are dependent upon the standards of each school. The internship will be with the following radio stations; WWJO (Minnesota’s New Country), KLZZ (103.7 The Loon), KZRV (96.7 The River), KMXK (Mix 94.9), WJON (Information Radio AM 1240), and KXSS (1390 Granite City Sports).

Interns are expected to be on time and prepared to work the best of their ability at events and when in the office. When executing promotional events, interaction with listeners of the station, customers, and clients are very important. As part of the promotional staff, interns as well as full time Townsquare Media employees are the “Face of the Station.” In obtaining an internship with Townsquare Media, we encourage students to network within the company and learn the many departments of our company. “What you get out of it is how much you put into it!!”

Email your application to; Ashli@MinnesotasNewCountry.com or drop it off at our front office, located at 640 Lincoln Ave SE St. Cloud, MN 56377 today!

TSM Application