We’re Bonky For Konky: Today’s Pet of the Week!

Meet Konky!

Curious Konky is today's Pet of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society!

Konky is a spayed Terrier/American Staffordshire/Mix who is 3 years old. She's a very sweet lady! She loves durable toys to chew on and has done well on a leash. And she's smart! Kate from Tri-County Humane Society told us that Konky has figured out how to open her kennel.

Tri-County Humane Society will be open New Year's Eve from noon to 3pm and closed on New Year's Day.

Curious about the history of Tri-County Humane Society? Read about their mission, history, and see pictures of their growth!

Be sure to read up on pet tips to let your pets live their best lives. Free information to help you with just about any pet is available right on Tri-County Humane Society's website!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!

