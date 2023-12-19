We’re Bonkers For Bonky: Today’s Pet of the Week!

How does one earn a name like, "Bonky"? Well, Bonky doesn't exactly have 20/20 vision, but he DOES have a big ol' heart and is today's Pet of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society!

Bonky is a fully-grown (44lbs), 5-year-old mixed breed puppers. Despite his less-than-stellar vision, he's full of spunk and happiness! Tri-County Humane Society feels that Bonky would do well in a home that can accommodate his compromised vision, and he LOVES peanut butter-filled kongs!

Deck the Paws!

If you donate a dollar or more to the shelter or drop off a wish list item you can fill out a paper stocking with a message to the furry residents at Tri-County Humane Society!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!

