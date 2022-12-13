Weeks After Fire Forces Temporary Closure, Mixin’ It Up Reopens

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - After a temporary closure, Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery plans to reopen Tuesday.

Owner Jessi Brinkman says they were cleared to start baking after cleaning up the damage caused by a small fire on Thanksgiving.

Brinkman says while their cases won't be packed, there will be food available. They are also resuming online and in store orders, and will ship out orders that were missed over the past few weeks of their shutdown.

Brinkman says thankful for the overwhelming community support they've received during this difficult time.

Mixin' It Up will be open from 9:00 to 6:00 p.m.