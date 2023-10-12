Weekend Monster Truck Shows In Sauk Rapids Canceled Due To Rain

The 'Minnesota Monster Truck Madness' shows scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at Granite City Motor Park in Sauk Rapids have been canceled due to the recent rain's impact on the track.

MONSTER TRUCK SHOW CANCELLED!

We are extremly disappointed to make the announcement that our Monster Truck and Big Air ATV event is CANCELLED! With the rain we have received at the track in the last couple days the entire track is flooded! They are also predicting another 1-2” of rain Friday and Friday night and colder weather. We could work our Butts off and get most of the water out for possibly the Saturday show for the monster trucks, but it would wreck our facility AND the motocross guys couldn’t perform with the slimy, sticky clay. All events, monster trucks, big air, beater cross for this weekend are CANCELLED. If you purchased a ticket on myracepass you will be fully refunded!

We are EXTREMELY sorry!

Despite the cancelation, the track is still scheduled to host a pair of events in October. On October 21st a Demolition Derby is scheduled and on October 29th Granite City Motor Park will host its 4th Annual Trunk or Treat event.

Of course, with even more rain in the forecast for this weekend, we will have to cross our fingers and hope the weather cooperates enough to dry out the track!

