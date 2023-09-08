Week Two High School Football Preview: Sauk Rapids-Rice Visits Sartell-St. Stephen

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will head across town to take on rival Sartell-St. Stephen Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

The Storm took down Irondale last week in Sauk Rapids by a 22-19 final score. Junior wideout Hudson Omoke had a huge day with 12 catches for 249 yards and a pair of touchdown catches that were thrown by quarterback Spencer Ackerman, who finished 23-31 for 365 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers.

The Sabres suffered a tough loss at Rogers by a 45-0 final score.

Friday's game kicks off a 7 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

(All games 7 p.m. start time unless otherwise noted)

ROCORI (0-1) @ MINNEAPOLIS NORTH (1-0) *6 PM

The Spartans fell 27-24 to Section 8AAAA rival Detroit Lakes in Cold Spring. This week they will travel to the Twin Cities to take on AAA Minneapolis North, who topped AAAA Holy Angels 41-14 last week.

ST. CLOUD TECH (0-1) @ BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON (0-1)

The Tigers head to the home of the Mall of America when they play at Bloomington Jefferson Friday night. Tech was shutout 28-0 at home by Cambridge-Isanti last week, while Bloomington Jefferson was shutout 17-0 at New Prague.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (1-0) @ CATHEDRAL (0-1) (@ SJU)

The Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles posted a convincing 50-14 win at home against Melrose in week one, while Cathedral lost a 24-22 heartbreaker at Warroad.

ALBANY (0-1) @ MELROSE (0-1)

The Albany Huskies were defeated 48-20 by New London-Spicer at home. Melrose suffered a 50-14 loss at Eden Valley-Watkins in week one.

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY (1-0) @ BECKER (1-0)

Providence Academy snuck past Breck 14-13 at home last week, while Becker topped Hill Murray 40-14 on the road.

NEW LONDON-SPICER (1-0) @ FOLEY (1-0)

New London-Spicer is coming off of a 48-20 win at Albany. Foley snuck past Brooklyn Center 48-0 on the road.

LITCHFIELD (0-1) @ ST. CLOUD APOLLO (0-1)

Litchfield fell 21-13 at Annandale last week, while Apollo lost a tight game to Chisago Lakes by a 44-38 final score.

HOLDINGFORD (1-0) @ ROYALTON (0-1)

The Huskers picked up a 28-16 win at home against Sauk Centre in week one, while Royalton fell 42-24 at Rockford.