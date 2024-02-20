Wednesday is Minnesota School Bus Driver Appreciation Day!

UNDATED (WJON News) - Since 2017, the third Wednesday of February is named Minnesota School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.

It’s an opportunity for everyone to thank the bus drivers who move hundreds of thousands of students to and from school every day.

Get our free mobile app

Bethany Bertram is the President of Trobec’s Bus Service. She was one of the first people to push for the celebration.

When we first started, we got the governor's office involved in making a proclamation for it every year to bring awareness to the school bus industry (and) to promote the positivity that happens within our industry. I could have never imagined what it's turned into today. It's incredible to see all the people that are wanting to say thank you, and just tell our team how much they're appreciated.

Trobec’s Bus Service has some in-house events planned, but Bertram says the day is set aside to promote the positive effects bus drivers have in student’s lives.

We know that (in) the school bus industry drivers face a lot of scrutiny. But it's more than just the drivers. It's the assistants on the bus, it's the mechanics in the shop, and the people in the office that keep all the wheels rolling on the bus. And so we, collectively, want to thank our entire team, but as parents, just a simple thank you is one of the things that means the most.

Trobec’s Bus Service has 80 school bus drivers among a total team of 125 working to move students to school in St. Cloud and Sartell School Districts every day.

READ RELATED ARTICLES