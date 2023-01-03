Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023.
Schools (closings/e-learning):
-- Albany Area (e-learning)
-- Benton Stearns Education Program
-- Catholic Community Schools (closed)
-- Eden Valley-Watkins (e-learning)
-- Foley (e-learning)
-- Holdingford (e-learning)
-- Kimball Area (e-learning)
-- Milaca (e-learning)
-- Paynesville (closed)
-- Princeton (e-learning) No Tiger Club.
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran in St. Cloud (closed)
-- ROCORI (flexible learning)
-- St. John's Prep (closed)
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice (e-learning)
-- Sartell-St. Stephen (closed)
-- St. Cloud Area Schools (closed)
Misc:
-- Benton County Historical Society is closed.
-- Stearns History Museum is closed.
-- The St. Cloud Catholic Diocese offices in St. Cloud are closed.
-- Tri Cap bus services 2 hours late
CHURCH:
-- St. Martin Faith Formation classes are canceled for Wednesday. Make up class scheduled for January 11th.
-- All activities are canceled at Salem Lutheran Church
Businesses:
-- Julie's K-9 no puppy kindergarten class.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancelation line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.