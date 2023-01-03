Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023.

Schools (closings/e-learning):

-- Albany Area (e-learning)

-- Benton Stearns Education Program

-- Catholic Community Schools (closed)

-- Eden Valley-Watkins (e-learning)

-- Foley (e-learning)

-- Holdingford (e-learning)

-- Kimball Area (e-learning)

-- Milaca (e-learning)

-- Paynesville (closed)

-- Princeton (e-learning) No Tiger Club.

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran in St. Cloud (closed)

-- ROCORI (flexible learning)

-- St. John's Prep (closed)

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice (e-learning)

-- Sartell-St. Stephen (closed)

-- St. Cloud Area Schools (closed)

Misc:

-- Benton County Historical Society is closed.

-- Stearns History Museum is closed.

-- The St. Cloud Catholic Diocese offices in St. Cloud are closed.

-- Tri Cap bus services 2 hours late

CHURCH:

-- St. Martin Faith Formation classes are canceled for Wednesday. Make up class scheduled for January 11th.

-- All activities are canceled at Salem Lutheran Church

Businesses:

-- Julie's K-9 no puppy kindergarten class.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancelation line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.