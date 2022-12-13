Weather Announcements for Wednesday, December 14th, 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 14th, 2022.

Schools (Closed):

-- Benton/Stearns Education Program (Pioneers, Voyagers, New Frontiers)

-- St. Cloud Area Schools (online learning day)

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- Foley

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran in St. Cloud

-- St. Cloud Area Catholic Community Schools

-- St. John's Prep

-- ROCORI (flexible learning day)

-- Milaca

-- Eden Valley-Watkins (e-learning day)

-- Kimball Area

-- Granite City Baptist Academy

-- Northland Christian School and pre-school

-- Holdingford Area (e-learning 7-12 grades, blizzard packets for 5-6 grades)

-- Royalton

-- Paynesville (e-learning day)

Churches:

-- No activities at Salem Lutheran Church

-- Bible Study Fellowship in St. Cloud canceled

-- Church of the Annunciation in Mayhew Lake canceled Faith Formation classes

Misc:

-- Stearns History Museum Breakfast Club for Wednesday morning is postponed. It will be rescheduled at a later date. The museum will be open from noon until 4:00 p.m.

-- Tri-CAP buses in Stearns, Benton, Morrison and Mille Lacs counties are running two hours late Wednesday.

If you have a weather announcement call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message. >