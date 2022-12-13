Weather Announcements for Wednesday, December 14th, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 14th, 2022.
Schools (Closed):
-- Benton/Stearns Education Program (Pioneers, Voyagers, New Frontiers)
-- St. Cloud Area Schools (online learning day)
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
-- Foley
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran in St. Cloud
-- St. Cloud Area Catholic Community Schools
-- St. John's Prep
-- ROCORI (flexible learning day)
-- Milaca
-- Eden Valley-Watkins (e-learning day)
-- Kimball Area
-- Granite City Baptist Academy
-- Northland Christian School and pre-school
-- Holdingford Area (e-learning 7-12 grades, blizzard packets for 5-6 grades)
-- Royalton
-- Paynesville (e-learning day)
Churches:
-- No activities at Salem Lutheran Church
-- Bible Study Fellowship in St. Cloud canceled
-- Church of the Annunciation in Mayhew Lake canceled Faith Formation classes
Misc:
-- Stearns History Museum Breakfast Club for Wednesday morning is postponed. It will be rescheduled at a later date. The museum will be open from noon until 4:00 p.m.
-- Tri-CAP buses in Stearns, Benton, Morrison and Mille Lacs counties are running two hours late Wednesday.
If you have a weather announcement call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message. >