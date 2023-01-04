Weather Announcements for Thursday, January 5th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, January 5th, 2023.
Schools (closed/e-learning):
-- Albany Area (closed)
-- Princeton (e-learning) Tiger Club IS open
Schools (2 hours late):
-- Benton Stearns Education Programs
-- Catholic Community Schools
-- Eden Valley-Watkins. no am preschool. Buses on plowed roads only
-- Foley
-- Holdingford
-- Kimball Area
-- Milaca
-- Paynesville Area
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud
-- ROCORI. No morning preschool.
-- St. Cloud Area School District
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice
-- St. John's Prep starting at 10:00 a.m.
If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.