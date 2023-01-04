Weather Announcements for Thursday, January 5th, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, January 5th, 2023.

Schools (closed/e-learning):

-- Albany Area (closed)

-- Princeton (e-learning) Tiger Club IS open

Schools (2 hours late):

-- Benton Stearns Education Programs

-- Catholic Community Schools

-- Eden Valley-Watkins. no am preschool. Buses on plowed roads only

-- Foley

-- Holdingford

-- Kimball Area

-- Milaca

-- Paynesville Area

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud

-- ROCORI. No morning preschool.

-- St. Cloud Area School District

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- St. John's Prep starting at 10:00 a.m.

If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.