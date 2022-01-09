Weather Announcements for Monday, January 10th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, January 10th, 2022.

SCHOOLS (Closed):

-- St. Cloud Area Schools (flexible learning day)

-- Prince Of Peace Lutheran School

-- St. John's Prep

CHURCH:

-- Fare for All at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph is canceled for Monday due to the cold weather. The next event will be held on February 14th.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.