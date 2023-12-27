Water Skiing in Minnesota… In December? Yes, That Happened

The last few weeks have been unseasonably warm. There have been several "winter" events that have been cancelled or postponed because of the mild weather that we have been experiencing in Central Minnesota.

But, with that said, there have also been some events that some Minnesotans have been able to take advantage of because of that mild weather. One of those events is... water skiing. Who would have thought that anyone would be able to water ski outside, in December, in Minnesota? That is exactly what happened.

From Bring Me the News:

It's like one of those things where "if you can, why not?" It's not like this is an every day or an every year type of event, but it's one of those things where you may think "this is super odd, but it's probably never going to happen again, so let's take advantage of it so we can say that we did it in December, in Minnesota, in 2023".



The odds of this every happening again or slim to none, but it's kind of fun to say that you did it. Just like some golfers saying that they were able to golf some courses in Minnesota in the Winter, it just doesn't happen on a regular.

