Watch The Wild Game & Tailgate Free At This MN Drive-In Theater

Game two of round one of the NHL playoff are tonight and the Wild are playing! You can catch the game for free tonight at St. Michael Cinema 15's outdoor movie theater in St. Michael, MN.

The game will be on the big screen and you're encouraged to bring the family out and tailgate in the parking lot. You can bring in your own grills and outside food. But, no outside alcohol is allowed into the area. However, it will be available for purchase.

The concession stand will be limited to popcorn and nachos on Tuesday.

The theater posted a video on their official Facebook page saying, "The image is nice and big, nice and clear, the TV is working great, sound works great!"

They might be doing a similar event outside on Thursday night as well, but that all depends on what the sun is doing. The earliest they can get the game on the outdoor screen is 9 p.m. due to when the sun sets for a clear picture. If it doesn't work to do the game outdoors, it'll be shown free of charge inside.

Saturday's game is at 4 o'clock and the theater will also be showing that game free of charge but since it's earlier, it'll be shown indoors. They'll be open with their full concession stand for that game.

Tonight, the gates open tonight at 7:30 p.m. and the puck drops at 9 p.m. If you're interested in going you can check out more information on St. Michael Cinema 15's Facebook page.

